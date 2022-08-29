Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

114,766 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 9177880
  2. 9177880
  3. 9177880
  4. 9177880
  5. 9177880
  6. 9177880
  7. 9177880
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177880
  • Stock #: B488Y
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG7EL249255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,766 KM

Vehicle Description

A real Jeep! Stick shift and ready to go offroad. 3.6 liter V6 engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 114,766 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave P...
 119,664 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 46,479 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory