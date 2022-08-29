$23,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9177880
- Stock #: B488Y
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG7EL249255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 114,766 KM
Vehicle Description
A real Jeep! Stick shift and ready to go offroad. 3.6 liter V6 engine.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4
