Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

164,165 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 9287017
  2. 9287017
  3. 9287017
  4. 9287017
  5. 9287017
  6. 9287017
  7. 9287017
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9287017
  • Stock #: B506
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6EL101256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful gold '14 JEEP wrangler with leather seats, touch screen dash, satellite radio and more. 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Manual
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 114,766 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave P...
 119,664 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Camar...
 26,819 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory