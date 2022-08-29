$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
164,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9287017
- Stock #: B506
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG6EL101256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful gold '14 JEEP wrangler with leather seats, touch screen dash, satellite radio and more. 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Manual
4×4
