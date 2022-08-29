Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

151,842 KM

Details Description

$6,300

+ tax & licensing
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO LX

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO LX

Location

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Used
  • Listing ID: 9032683
  • Stock #: P9441A
  • VIN: 5XYKT4A75EG489130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,842 KM

Vehicle Description

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

