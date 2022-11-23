Menu
2014 Land Rover Evoque

115,671 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

5dr HB Dynamic

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

115,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9375091
  • Stock #: B476
  • VIN: SALVT2BG0EH900465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,671 KM

Vehicle Description

PLUS TAX, OMVIC FEE AND WARRANTY

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

