2014 Land Rover Evoque
5dr HB Dynamic
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
115,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9375091
- Stock #: B476
- VIN: SALVT2BG0EH900465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,671 KM
Vehicle Description
PLUS TAX, OMVIC FEE AND WARRANTY
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2