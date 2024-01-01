Menu
<p>Special Offer - Quick Sale Deal<br>CARFAX AVAILABLE</p><p>2014 MAZDA CX-5 GRAND TOURING GT -  4 Cyl - 2.5L - AWD</p><p><br></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727804453364_9883349283850393 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Fully loaded vehicle - Runs Perfect & Ready to go. Leathered seats, sunroof, back camera, Touch Screen System, Powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. </p><p><br></p><p> Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge. </p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p><br></p><p>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><p>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.</p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

292,000 KM

$11,300

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$11,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
292,000KM
VIN JM3KE4DY5E0344830

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 292,000 KM

Special Offer - Quick Sale Deal
CARFAX AVAILABLE

2014 MAZDA CX-5 GRAND TOURING GT -  4 Cyl - 2.5L - AWD


Fully loaded vehicle - Runs Perfect & Ready to go. Leathered seats, sunroof, back camera, Touch Screen System, Powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean.


 Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge. 



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.


PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
$11,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2014 Mazda CX-5