$11,300+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GT
2014 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GT
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$11,300
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 292,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Offer - Quick Sale Deal
CARFAX AVAILABLE
2014 MAZDA CX-5 GRAND TOURING GT - 4 Cyl - 2.5L - AWD
Fully loaded vehicle - Runs Perfect & Ready to go. Leathered seats, sunroof, back camera, Touch Screen System, Powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean.
Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429