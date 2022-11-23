Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,700

+ tax & licensing
$12,700

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402754
  • Stock #: B533
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY3E0333508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

