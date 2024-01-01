$35,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
4dr Sdn MR
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
4dr Sdn MR
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR for sale LEGENDARY RALLY CAR !!! LAST OF ITS KIND!!!! EVO X, LAST OF THE EVO MODIFIED AND TUNED FOR POWER!!!
Clean CarFax available - LOW KM - Nice and Supr Clean Car - Fully loaded vehicle. 4 Cylinder - 2.0L - AWD - MR - Leathered seats, sunroof, powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Rust proofed.
Maintenance Done this month:
4 X Shocks replaced
4 X Brake pad and rotors replaced
4 X New Tires
2 X Outer Tie Rod
vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty third party - with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.
Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429