2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR for sale LEGENDARY RALLY CAR !!! LAST OF ITS KIND!!!! EVO X, LAST OF THE EVO MODIFIED AND TUNED FOR POWER!!!

Clean CarFax available - LOW KM - Nice and Supr Clean Car - Fully loaded vehicle. 4 Cylinder - 2.0L - AWD - MR - Leathered seats, sunroof, powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Rust proofed. 

Maintenance Done this month:
4 X Shocks replaced
4 X Brake pad and rotors replaced
4 X New Tires 
2 X Outer Tie Rod

Used
84,000KM
VIN JA32W5FV9EU602269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR for sale LEGENDARY RALLY CAR !!! LAST OF ITS KIND!!!! EVO X, LAST OF THE EVO MODIFIED AND TUNED FOR POWER!!!

Clean CarFax available - LOW KM - Nice and Supr Clean Car - Fully loaded vehicle. 4 Cylinder - 2.0L - AWD - MR - Leathered seats, sunroof, powered and heated seats, Body is in great condition and has no rust. Well-maintained. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Rust proofed. 


Maintenance Done this month:
4 X Shocks replaced
4 X Brake pad and rotors replaced
4 X New Tires
2 X Outer Tie Rod



vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty third party -  with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.


WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.



AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.



Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution