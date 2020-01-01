Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 S Plus

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 S Plus

Location

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,094KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424169
  • Stock #: 70380
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL370380
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • am/fm
  • Trip Computer
  • antenna
  • 4 Speakers
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Center Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Power Outlet
  • Spare Tire
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Black grille
Additional Features
  • 15 inch wheels
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Radio data system
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Braking Assist
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • door pockets
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • 3-point seat belts
  • Body colored bumpers
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • Cargo area tie downs
  • CD (SINGLE DISC)
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Low Fuel Level Indicator
  • Independent suspension
  • Split/Folding Seats
  • Aux Audio Adapter
  • Front Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Airbags (Passenger)
  • Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle
  • Side Impact Door Beam
  • Front and Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Torsion Bar Suspension

