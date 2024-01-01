$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
178,941KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LG6ES236122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
