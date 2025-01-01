Menu
Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, its NO PROBLEM FOR US. IN HOUSE AND SECOND CHANCE FINANCE SPECIALISTS NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS oac, All prices are SLASHED, Financing as LOW as 7.49% Sherwood Auto Sales has been proudly serving Southwestern Ontario for over 25 years from the same location. We ship anywhere in ONTARIO Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, its NO PROBLEM FOR US. APPLY ONLINE AT www.sherwoodautosales.ca HST Extra.

2014 RAM 1500

232,678 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

ST

12174874

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,678KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG3ES402317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21521
  • Mileage 232,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611

