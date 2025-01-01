Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Windsor, ON

2014 RAM 1500

370,081 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12708600

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1751480840
  2. 1751480840
  3. 1751480840
  4. 1751480840
  5. 1751480840
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
370,081KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG2ES298076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22435
  • Mileage 370,081 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck 167,296 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 204,454 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 157,513 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2014 RAM 1500