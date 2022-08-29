Menu
2014 RAM 1500

109,089 KM

Details Description Features

$28,700

+ tax & licensing
$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Sport -SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAM!

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Sport -SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAM!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

109,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9032680
  Stock #: P9500
  VIN: 1C6RR7HT0ES156983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9500
  • Mileage 109,089 KM

Vehicle Description

U-CONNECT, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER POWER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REAR SLIDING WINDOW! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Sliding Window
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Bed Liner

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

