$28,700+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-974-9358
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Sport -SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAM!
Location
Automaxx Windsor
4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
519-974-9358
$28,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9032680
- Stock #: P9500
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT0ES156983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P9500
- Mileage 109,089 KM
Vehicle Description
U-CONNECT, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER POWER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REAR SLIDING WINDOW! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.