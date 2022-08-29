2014 RAM 1500

$28,700 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9032680

9032680 Stock #: P9500

P9500 VIN: 1C6RR7HT0ES156983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P9500

Mileage 109,089 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Running Boards Trailer Hitch Power Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Rear Sliding Window Seating Leather Interior Quad Seating Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.