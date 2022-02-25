Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

86,378 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT - REMOTE START, SAT RADIO, BLUETOOTH!

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT - REMOTE START, SAT RADIO, BLUETOOTH!

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,378KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8289744
  Stock #: P9202B
  VIN: 2G1FD1E36F9120478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P9202B
  • Mileage 86,378 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO & CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

