$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet City Express
LS
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,932KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N63M0YN1FK729755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A22577
- Mileage 169,932 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
