$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
161,861KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8F7226877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 20516
- Mileage 161,861 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
