Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Windsor, ON

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

161,861 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,861KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8F7226877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20516
  • Mileage 161,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-XXXX

519-945-3611

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2015 Chevrolet Cruze