2015 Chevrolet Equinox

33,057 KM

$17,299

+ tax & licensing
$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD No Accidents

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$17,299

+ taxes & licensing

33,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5518986
  Stock #: 11987
  VIN: 2GNFLGE35F6142302

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 33,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This Accident Free 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT Is AWD, Low KM, 6cyl/2.4L, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, BlueTooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Phone Pairing Capability, Heated Mirrorrs, Power Seats and More!

Call today for more information: 519-948-5330
or visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

