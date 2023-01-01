Menu
2015 Chevrolet Express

169,404 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2015 Chevrolet Express

2015 Chevrolet Express

2015 Chevrolet Express

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,404KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163004
  • Stock #: A19354
  • VIN: 1GB0G2CF9F1236094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 169,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

