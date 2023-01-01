2015 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 4 0 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10163004

10163004 Stock #: A19354

A19354 VIN: 1GB0G2CF9F1236094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 169,404 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Bucket Seats Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.