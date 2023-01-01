$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2015 Chevrolet Express
Location
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
169,404KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10163004
- Stock #: A19354
- VIN: 1GB0G2CF9F1236094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 169,404 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
