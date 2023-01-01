$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Express
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
255,631KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10538790
- Stock #: 20046
- VIN: 1GCWGFCF7F1215905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 255,631 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Natural Gas Fuel
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6