2015 Chevrolet Express

255,631 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

255,631KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10538790
  • Stock #: 20046
  • VIN: 1GCWGFCF7F1215905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 255,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Natural Gas Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

