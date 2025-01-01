Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Windsor, ON

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,118 KM

Details Features

$11,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12199432

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1739996750
  2. 1739996750
  3. 1739996750
  4. 1739996750
  5. 1739996750
  6. 1739996750
  7. 1739996750
  8. 1739996750
  9. 1739996750
  10. 1739996750
  11. 1739996750
  12. 1739996750
  13. 1739996750
  14. 1739996750
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,118KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCRCPEH6FZ390615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # A21321
  • Mileage 197,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST 166,686 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 LX 195,715 KM $5,777 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van 213,942 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,777

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500