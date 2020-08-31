Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado

91,753 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 Chevrolet Silverado

2015 Chevrolet Silverado

1500 LT 4X4 CREW CAB

2015 Chevrolet Silverado

1500 LT 4X4 CREW CAB

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5827706
  • Stock #: 12006
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5FG517222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LT 4x4 Crew Cab is equipped with 8cyl automatic transmission, 6 passenger seating, reverse camera, keyless entry,remote start, bluetooth, voice recognition, tow package and more!

Call to book your test drive today: 519-948-5330

Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

