Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today! Get approved at wautoshoppers.ca

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

This 2015 Chevrolet Trax 2LT is accident free, one owner, 4cyl/1.4l automatic transmission, Sunroof, reverse camera, reverse parking sensors, remote start, keysless entry, Blue Tooth, BOSE speakers, OnStar and more!

Call today for more information: 519-948-5330 or visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

Android Auto Additional Features No Accidents One Owner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.