2015 Chevrolet Trax

2LT No Accidents One Owner

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2LT No Accidents One Owner

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,644KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4590348
  • Stock #: 11964
  • VIN: 3GNCJMSB7FL248104
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Get approved at wautoshoppers.ca


WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!


This 2015 Chevrolet Trax 2LT is accident free, one owner, 4cyl/1.4l automatic transmission, Sunroof, reverse camera, reverse parking sensors, remote start, keysless entry, Blue Tooth, BOSE speakers, OnStar and more!


Call today for more information: 519-948-5330

or visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor


Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC


*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
Additional Features
  • No Accidents One Owner

