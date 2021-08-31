2015 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,855 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7984380

7984380 Stock #: 26748A

26748A VIN: 3GNCJMSB9FL132709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,087 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.