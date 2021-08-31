Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

110,087 KM

$13,855

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,087KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7984380
  • Stock #: 26748A
  • VIN: 3GNCJMSB9FL132709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,087 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Trax For Sale, Recent Trade In With 110,087 KM’S!

Vehicle Will Come Certified With BRAND NEW All Season Tires & NEW Front Brakes!!  

Clean Title, No Odors,  

Black Exterior Pain On Black Cloth Interior

Equipped With, Sunroof, Power Driver Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, Premium Bose Speakers & More!

***PICTURES COMING SOON 

To Learn More Please Call (519) 735-7753  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

