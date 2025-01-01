$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
S
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,212 KM
Vehicle Description
$12,995 plus HST. INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER
ALL NEW BRAKES AND TIRES!!! VERY CLEAN
184,647M Equipped With: Remote Start, Navigation, V6, Leather, Blind Spot detection, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Power folding mirrors, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Push button Start, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
