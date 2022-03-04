Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

114,698 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

C - PAN ROOF, NAV, REAR CAM, LTHR, BLUETOOTH!

2015 Chrysler 200

C - PAN ROOF, NAV, REAR CAM, LTHR, BLUETOOTH!

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8523953
  • Stock #: P9482
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG8FN694158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,698 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, REAR AIR & HEAT, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

