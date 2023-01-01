Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

169,582 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1683566141
  2. 1683566141
  3. 1683566141
  4. 1683565728
  5. 1683565728
  6. 1683565728
  7. 1683565728
  8. 1683565728
  9. 1683565728
  10. 1683565728
  11. 1683566142
  12. 1683566141
  13. 1683566141
  14. 1683566141
  15. 1683566141
  16. 1683566142
  17. 1683566142
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,582KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9926198
  • Stock #: 18269
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB4FN634040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 18269
  • Mileage 169,582 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

2015 Ford F-350 Lariat
 167,236 KM
$28,950 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 214,771 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Sierra 3500...
 165,571 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory