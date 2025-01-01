Menu
<p><strong>$9,495 plus HST.  No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED</strong></p><p>1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>NO ACCIDENTS!!!  CLEAN CARFAX!!!</p><p><strong>187,692KM</strong> Equipped With:  Leather, Dvd, Navigation, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power liftgate, Remote Start,  Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p> </p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Anti-Lock Brakes

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500

