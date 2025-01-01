$9,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
S
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
$9,495 plus HST. No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED
1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED
NO ACCIDENTS!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!
187,692KM Equipped With: Leather, Dvd, Navigation, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
Vehicle Features
