Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 7520 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2015 Dodge Durango Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, AWD. * PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2015 Dodge Durango

195,007 KM

Details Description

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12632418

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 12632418
  2. 12632418
  3. 12632418
  4. 12632418
  5. 12632418
  6. 12632418
  7. 12632418
  8. 12632418
  9. 12632418
  10. 12632418
  11. 12632418
  12. 12632418
  13. 12632418
  14. 12632418
  15. 12632418
  16. 12632418
  17. 12632418
  18. 12632418
  19. 12632418
  20. 12632418
  21. 12632418
  22. 12632418
  23. 12632418
  24. 12632418
  25. 12632418
  26. 12632418
  27. 12632418
  28. 12632418
  29. 12632418
  30. 12632418
Contact Seller

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,007KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG9FC154156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 7520 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2015 Dodge Durango Limited AWD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, AWD.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee ELITE PKG / VENTED HTD SEATS / RMT START / SUNROOF for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee ELITE PKG / VENTED HTD SEATS / RMT START / SUNROOF 127,803 KM $21,549 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS / DVD / NAV / HTD SEATS for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS / DVD / NAV / HTD SEATS 58,927 KM $29,890 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Hornet GT PLUS AWD / TRACK PACK / BLACKTOP PACKAGE for sale in Windsor, ON
2023 Dodge Hornet GT PLUS AWD / TRACK PACK / BLACKTOP PACKAGE 44,152 KM $32,614 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2015 Dodge Durango