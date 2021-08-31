Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

71,171 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,171KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7772535
  • Stock #: R2647
  • VIN: 3c4pdccg9ft611590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 71,171 KM

Vehicle Description

$17,995 plus HST and Licensing.  No hidden fees. Equipped With:  LOW KM'S (71KM) LIMITED, 7 Passenger,  Backup camera, Large touch Screen, Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

2014 Chevrolet Trax LT
 108,779 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Patriot No...
 112,330 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,562 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory