2015 Dodge Journey

183,083 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8403924
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT754181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Good looking '15 Journey SXT with remote start, backup camera and more. 3.6 liter V6 engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

