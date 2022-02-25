$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2015 Dodge Journey
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
183,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8403924
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT754181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Good looking '15 Journey SXT with remote start, backup camera and more. 3.6 liter V6 engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2