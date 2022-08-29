$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2015 Dodge Journey
2015 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9287014
- Stock #: B514
- VIN: 3C4PDDGGXFT672494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B514
- Mileage 165,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice '15 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD with remote start, DVD entertainment system, remote start and more! 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2