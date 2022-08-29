Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

165,114 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR CROSSROAD

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR CROSSROAD

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9287014
  • Stock #: B514
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGGXFT672494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Very nice '15 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD with remote start, DVD entertainment system, remote start and more! 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

