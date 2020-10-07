+ taxes & licensing
519-948-5330
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2
519-948-5330
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca
2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD Fully Loaded, 6cyl, automatic transmission, Navigation, Reverse Camera, moonroof, heated seats, keyless entry, remote start, bluetooth, voice recognition, powered seats and more!
Call today for more information: 519-948-5330
Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor
Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC
W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.
We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.
Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2