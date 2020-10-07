Menu
2015 Ford Edge

106,590 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200046
  • Stock #: 12016
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J80FBB49367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD Fully Loaded, 6cyl, automatic transmission, Navigation, Reverse Camera, moonroof, heated seats, keyless entry, remote start, bluetooth, voice recognition, powered seats and more!

Call today for more information: 519-948-5330
Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

