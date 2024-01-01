Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Escape

168,868 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1729717717
  2. 1729717717
  3. 1729717717
  4. 1729717718
  5. 1729717718
  6. 1729717718
  7. 1729717717
  8. 1729717717
  9. 1729717717
  10. 1729717717
  11. 1729717718
  12. 1729717717
  13. 1729717717
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,868KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1FUC51496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY 129,829 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL 195,605 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 203,874 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape