$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape SE
2015 Ford Escape
SE
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,868KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1FUC51496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
519-915-5500
2015 Ford Escape