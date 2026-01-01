Menu
<p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1769316194418_31853331027748244 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><p>If youre looking for a <strong>fuel-efficient AWD SUV with low kilometres, clean history, and warranty included</strong>, this <strong>2015 Ford Escape SE 4X4 with the 1.6L EcoBoost engine</strong> is a smart buy. Well maintained, one owner, and <strong>ready to drive today</strong>.</p><hr><h3> <strong>WHY THIS ESCAPE IS A GREAT VALUE</strong></h3><p> <strong>1.6L EcoBoost engine</strong> excellent fuel economy with turbo power<br> <strong>4X4 / AWD</strong> confident winter & all-weather driving<br> <strong>Only 125,000 km</strong> low mileage for the year<br> <strong>One Owner</strong> properly maintained<br> <strong>Clean Carfax No accident history</strong><br> Smooth drive, no warning lights</p><hr><h3> <strong>INCLUDED NO EXTRAS TO PAY</strong></h3><p> <strong>Ontario Safety Certified</strong><br> <strong>1-Year Powertrain Warranty INCLUDED</strong><br> <strong>$5,000 per claim</strong><br> <strong>Unlimited kilometres</strong><br> <strong>Professionally detailed inside & out</strong><br> <strong>Underbody rust protection applied</strong></p><hr><h3> <strong>PERFECT FOR</strong></h3><p> Daily commuting<br> Families<br> Winter driving<br> First-time SUV buyers</p><p>Great balance of <strong>power, efficiency, and AWD capability</strong>.</p><hr><h3> <strong>EASY BUYING</strong></h3><p> Financing available<br> Debit / VISA / Mastercard / AMEX accepted<br> Trade-ins welcome</p><hr><h3> <strong>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</strong></h3><p><strong>AUTO NATION CAR SALES</strong><br> 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2<br> Open 6 days a week (appointment preferred)</p><p>Proud member of <strong><span><span>OMVIC</span></span></strong> & <strong><span><span>UCDA</span></span></strong></p><p> <strong>CALL OR TEXT: 226-246-2429</strong></p><p> <strong>Low KM + One Owner + AWD + Certified + Warranty at $10,995 = WONT LAST</strong></p><br></p>

2015 Ford Escape

125,000 KM

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE, 125000 KM | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | Certified & 1yearWarranty

13510508

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE, 125000 KM | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | Certified & 1yearWarranty

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX1FUC09608

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Gray
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 125,000 KM

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
159 kgs (4
760 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call Dealer

226-246-2429

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2015 Ford Escape