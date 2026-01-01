$10,800+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE, 125000 KM | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | Certified & 1yearWarranty
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If youre looking for a fuel-efficient AWD SUV with low kilometres, clean history, and warranty included, this 2015 Ford Escape SE 4X4 with the 1.6L EcoBoost engine is a smart buy. Well maintained, one owner, and ready to drive today.WHY THIS ESCAPE IS A GREAT VALUE
1.6L EcoBoost engine excellent fuel economy with turbo power
4X4 / AWD confident winter & all-weather driving
Only 125,000 km low mileage for the year
One Owner properly maintained
Clean Carfax No accident history
Smooth drive, no warning lights
Ontario Safety Certified
1-Year Powertrain Warranty INCLUDED
$5,000 per claim
Unlimited kilometres
Professionally detailed inside & out
Underbody rust protection applied
Daily commuting
Families
Winter driving
First-time SUV buyers
Great balance of power, efficiency, and AWD capability.EASY BUYING
Financing available
Debit / VISA / Mastercard / AMEX accepted
Trade-ins welcome
Open 6 days a week (appointment preferred)
Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA
Low KM + One Owner + AWD + Certified + Warranty at $10,995 = WONT LAST
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
