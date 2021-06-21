Menu
2015 Ford Escape

135,876 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7367273
  • Stock #: A971Y
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J97FUB14416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded '15 Escape Titanium with all wheel drive, panoramic roof, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, backup cam and lots more. 2.0 liter turbocharged engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

