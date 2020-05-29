2015 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
519-948-5330
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
Fast Approvals @ wautoshoppers.ca
This Accident free F-150 XLT Super Crew comes equipped with 6CYL / 3.5L Engine, 154,818km, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Bed Liner, Bench Seating, Bluetooth, CD Player, Climate Control, Cloth Interior, Crew Cab, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Passenger Airbag, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Short Box, Side Impact Airbag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tinted Windows.
We have been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.
Call, click or come to our location. We are located at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor ON
Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC
This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.
