$25,299

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew No Accidents One Owner

2015 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew No Accidents One Owner

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

$25,299

+ taxes & licensing

  154,703KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5137961
  Stock #: 11765
  VIN: 1FTEW1E85FFC23536
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Fast Approvals @ wautoshoppers.ca

 

This Accident free F-150 XLT Super Crew comes equipped with 6CYL / 3.5L Engine, 154,818km, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Bed Liner, Bench Seating, Bluetooth, CD Player, Climate Control, Cloth Interior, Crew Cab, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Passenger Airbag, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Short Box, Side Impact Airbag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tinted Windows.


We have been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

Call, click or come to our location. We are located at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor ON
519-948-5330

 

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.


*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

