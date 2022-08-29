Menu
2015 Ford F-150

177,861 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XL

2015 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

177,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9244036
  Stock #: 18965
  VIN: 1FTEX1CF8FFA90950

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 177,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

