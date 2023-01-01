$11,700+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain
FWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$11,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10063413
- Stock #: AN-550
- VIN: 2GKALREK2F6339065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax with no accident or damage reported. No rust, detailed clean. New tires. New brake pads and rotors all around. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty. Can be upgraded to a premium warranty with an extra charge.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
