<p><strong>$15,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED</strong></p><p><strong>JUST LANDED!!!</strong></p><p><strong>150,055KM</strong> Equipped With:  Remote Start, AWD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2015 Honda CR-V

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H39FH100384

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

