2015 Hyundai Accent

67,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent

GL+RustProofed+Remote Start+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX

12017077

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL+RustProofed+Remote Start+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE1FU932923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2015 Hyundai Accent