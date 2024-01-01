$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Accent
GL+RustProofed+Remote Start+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX
2015 Hyundai Accent
GL+RustProofed+Remote Start+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCT4AE1FU932923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales
2015 Hyundai Accent GL+RustProofed+Remote Start+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX 67,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+Camera+ApplePlay+New Tires+New Brakes 117,000 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEAN CARFAX 97,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Email CarNova Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarNova Auto Sales
6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
Call Dealer
519-818-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
CarNova Auto Sales
519-818-6682
2015 Hyundai Accent