2015 Hyundai Elantra

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L+New Tires+Brakes+A/C+Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle
11999296

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L+New Tires+Brakes+A/C+Keyless Entry

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXFH587377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  All-In Price: $8,499 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available!

Ø   100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! 

Ø   No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 –

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: CarNova Auto Sales, 6033 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Hyundai

Ø  150+ Between TWO Locations

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     This Hyundai has 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires

>     This Hyundai has NEW Brakes!

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty 

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Elantra is equipped with: Traction & Stability Control, Bluetooth, USB Input, & A/C!

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682!

Ø WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2015 Hyundai Elantra