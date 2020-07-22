Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

103,222 KM

$15,300

+ tax & licensing
Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Sport Sport - REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

Location

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

103,222KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,222 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL & ALLOY WHEELS! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! We also have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Interior

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

