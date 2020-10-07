Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

105,725 KM

$13,897

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

SPORT

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

105,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 105,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Santa Fe Sport For Sale! 105,725 KM’S

Gold Exterior Paint, Grey Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auxilary Input, Brake Assist, Tinted Glass And More!

To Test Drive This & Many More Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

