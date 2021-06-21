Menu
2015 Infiniti Q50

71,145 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

SPORT AWD FULLY LOADED NO ACCIDENTS

SPORT AWD FULLY LOADED NO ACCIDENTS

Location

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7473228
  • Stock #: 12044
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR3FM398499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,145 KM

Vehicle Description

 Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2015 Infinity Q50 Sport is accident free and fully loaded with, 6cyl/3.7l, navigation, reveres camera, reverse camera, parking distance aid, lane keep assist, memory seats, front heated seats, sunroof, heated exterior mirrors, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, voice recognition, keyless entry, touch screen display, also comes with 2 sets of tires.

Book your in person visit today 519-948-5330

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.


Drive away in your dream car today!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

