2015 Infiniti Q50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 1 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7473228

7473228 Stock #: 12044

12044 VIN: JN1BV7AR3FM398499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,145 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Android Auto

