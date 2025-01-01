Menu
WE ARE THE CREDIT REBUILDERS!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, its NO PROBLEM FOR US. IN HOUSE AND SECOND CHANCE FINANCE SPECIALISTS NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS oac, All prices are SLASHED, Financing as LOW as 7.49% Sherwood Auto Sales has been proudly serving Southwestern Ontario for over 25 years from the same location. We ship anywhere in ONTARIO Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, its NO PROBLEM FOR US. APPLY ONLINE AT www.sherwoodautosales.ca HST Extra.

2015 Jeep Compass

186,052 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

12174898

2015 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,052KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB1FD411578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21770
  • Mileage 186,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-945-3611

2015 Jeep Compass