Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE THE CREDIT REBUILDERS!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, its NO PROBLEM FOR US. IN HOUSE AND SECOND CHANCE FINANCE SPECIALISTS NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS oac, All prices are SLASHED, Financing as LOW as 7.49% Sherwood Auto Sales has been proudly serving Southwestern Ontario for over 25 years from the same location. We ship anywhere in ONTARIO Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, its NO PROBLEM FOR US. APPLY ONLINE AT www.sherwoodautosales.ca HST Extra.</p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

188,275 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1699974358
  2. 1699974449
  3. 1699974449
  4. 1699974448
  5. 1699974449
  6. 1699974449
  7. 1699974449
  8. 1699974449
  9. 1699974449
  10. 1699974449
  11. 1699974449
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,275KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAB3FD314688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20118
  • Mileage 188,275 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE THE CREDIT REBUILDERS!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, it's NO PROBLEM FOR US. IN HOUSE AND SECOND CHANCE FINANCE SPECIALISTS NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS oac, All prices are SLASHED, Financing as LOW as 7.49% Sherwood Auto Sales has been proudly serving Southwestern Ontario for over 25 years from the same location. We ship anywhere in ONTARIO Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, it's NO PROBLEM FOR US. APPLY ONLINE AT www.sherwoodautosales.ca HST Extra.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2016 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Limited 0 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 0 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 0 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot