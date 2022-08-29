$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr High Altitude
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
160,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9287011
- Stock #: B484
- VIN: 1C4NJRABXFD282348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice '15 Jeep Patriot with backup cam, sunroof, heated seats and more. 2.4-litre 4-Cylinder Engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4
