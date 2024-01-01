$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Optima
LX
2015 Kia Optima
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8
519-900-7591
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
272,837KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGM4A72F5625367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 272,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives/P0420 - catalyst system efficiency below threshold bank 1/Engine knock
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Windsor
200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8
Call Dealer
519-900-XXXX(click to show)
