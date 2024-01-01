Menu
<p>Runs and drives/P0420 - catalyst system efficiency below threshold bank 1/Engine knock</p>

2015 Kia Optima

272,837 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima

LX

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Kenny U-Pull

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

519-900-7591

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
272,837KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGM4A72F5625367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives/P0420 - catalyst system efficiency below threshold bank 1/Engine knock

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Windsor

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

