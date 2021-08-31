Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

129,360 KM

Details Description Features

$13,845

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,845

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,845

+ taxes & licensing

129,360KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7984563
  • Stock #: 26335A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A77F5576552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,360 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Optima Recently Traded In! 129,360 KM’S! COMES WITH SET OF WINTER TIRES!

Clean Title, One Owner, No Odors Very Clean Inside & Out!

Black Exterior Paint On Beige Leather Interior

Equipped With Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Front Seats With Lumbar Support, Memory Drivers Seat, Blind Spot Detection, Rear-view Camera & More!!

Call Today (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2015 Chevrolet Trax LT
 110,087 KM
$13,855 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai IONIQ U...
 12,522 KM
$33,199 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 29,781 KM
$33,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory