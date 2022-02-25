$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,250KM
- Listing ID: 8358336
- Stock #: 17884
- VIN: ML32A3HJ9FH050638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
