2015 Nissan Altima

141,131 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2.5 SL

2.5 SL

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8054059
  • Stock #: B202
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4FN337085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B202
  • Mileage 141,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded '15 Altima SL with lots of toys, navigation, remote start, bluetooth, roof, leather and more. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

